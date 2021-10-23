The ninth annual Scarecrow Trail, offered by the Cherokee County Masters Gardener Association, opens today at the Ruth Bowling Nichols Arboretum, located at 1015 SE Loop 456.
From 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. today, visitors can walk the trail and view the 30 plus scarecrow displays. This family-friendly community event will remain open, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., daily through Saturday, Oct. 30, with the exception of Sunday, Oct. 24, when the trail will be closed.
For those concerned what their young children may see along the trail, official rules state there will be no scary or gory scarecrows allowed on the trail nor will weapons of any kind be displayed.
Admission is $1 or one canned good per person, which benefits HOPE-Jacksonville, a local non-profit which shares resources to provide life necessisties and assistance to the under-served.
For more information on HOPE-Jacksonville and its many services, visit hopecenter.info or the Hope Jacksonville Facebook page.
The Cherokee County Master Gardener Association will be hosting their fall plant sale on site today during the opening of the Scarecrow Trail.
With many fall plants in a variety of colors, there are plenty of choices for the home gardener or those who just want something to spruce up their porches or patios.
The plant sale is a one-day event ending at 2 p.m.
For more information about the CCMGA, visit cherokee.agrilife.org/horticulture/master-gardeners/.
