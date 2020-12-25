Angelo State University conferred 381 undergraduate and 191 degrees to its fall 2020 graduates that were recognized in a virtual commencement on Dec. 6.
Graduates include Parker Bramlett of Bullard, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
A full list of graduates is available on the ASU website, angelo.edu.
