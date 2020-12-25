The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor held commencement services for the Fall 2020 semester on Friday, Dec. 11, at Crusader Stadium. This was the university’s 164th graduating class, and a total of 388 students graduated with baccalaureate degrees, 76 received master’s degrees, and 41 earned doctoral degrees.
Sidney Caleb Chadwell, of Bullard, was among the graduates, earning a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management.
UMHB President Dr. Randy O’Rear commended students for their dedication and determination to finish their degrees during unprecedented times.
“As much as the Coronavirus has disrupted our lives in negative ways, I know there are positive aspects as well,” he said. “One of the positives is: now you know no matter what comes your way, you have the strength and determination to overcome. I hope that as you look back, you find that this time made you stronger. The grit and perseverance that each one of you showed while you completed your studies set you apart, and it’s truly something that deserves to be applauded.”
