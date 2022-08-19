Tyler Junior College Apache Chiefs and Student Ambassadors with host “Walk with an Apache” 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. The event is designed to help new students find their classes, which begin Monday, Aug. 22.
New TJC students can bring their class schedules and meet in front of Rogers Student Center, located at the center of the TJC main campus. TJC student leaders will escort the new students around campus and help them locate their classes.
IT staff will be available for assistance, and other support services and organizations such as tutoring, student life and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society will also be in attendance.
The event will also include games, prizes and free food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.