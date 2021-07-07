More than 4,700 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean's Academic Honor List for the Spring 2021 semester.
The Dean's Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean's List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Students named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List included:
Katherine Elizabeth Dulany, of Bullard, College of Arts & Sciences;
Samuel G Baker, of Jacksonville, School of Engineering & Computer Science; and
Ashleigh H Emery, of Jacksonville, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences.
As a national Christian research university, Baylor's mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community. Baylor provides numerous academic and research opportunities across various disciplines through 126 baccalaureate programs in fields as varied as business, engineering, nursing, pre-medicine, music and computer science, along with 79 master's programs, 47 doctoral programs (including the J.D.), the Education Specialist program and Master of Laws program.
Baylor's Illuminate strategic plan - building on the University's historic strengths and strategically investing in new areas of research and service - has Baylor on the path to R1 recognition as America's preeminent Christian research university while addressing the world's most meaningful challenges.
With a student-to-faculty ratio of 15 to 1, Baylor students interact with outstanding full-time faculty from their first days on campus through graduation. The University's vibrant campus life also includes more than 300 clubs and organizations and varsity athletics competing in the Big 12 Conference.
For more information about Baylor University, visit www.baylor.edu.
