Looking for something fun to do this summer? Jacksonville offers many free or relatively inexpensive family-friendly options.
There are a number of local parks which offer a variety of active, outdoor activities.
Jacksonville’s flagship park, Nichols Green Park,is located at 200 S. Jackson and includes jogging trails, a disc golf course, splash pad, skate park, playground, tennis and basketball court and a pavilion. The park’s operational hours are 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.
Buckner Park, 119 Newbern Street, offers 13 acres that include volleyball and tennis courts, a gazebo and grill, a pavilion, picnic tables, walking track, restrooms and a public swimming pool.
The pool is open 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There is no residency requirement to use the pool. Children under the age of 16 will need a supervising adult present to be admitted.
A maximum of 35 swimmers will be allowed entry at a time. The pool closes every 45 minutes for cleaning and safety checks. This also allows time for the next group of swimmers to enter the pool area.
Lincoln Park, located on Park Drive at Davis Avenue, offers 10 acres of outdoor recreation. The park contains a covered pavilion, lighted basketball and tennis courts, a playground, sand volleyball court and restrooms.
Smaller parks and green spaces in Jacksonville include:
• Bolton Park, which is located at S. Jackson Street at El Paso Street; contains a little free library;
• Hazel Tilton Park, at the corner of E. Larrisa and S. Main Streets, is home of the Jacksonville War Memorial;
• Love Street Park, located at the Love and Monroe Street intersection, has a basketball court and playground; and
• Nellie Crim Park, located on Myrtle Drive at Cherokee Trail, has a community garden.
Lake Jacksonville’s recreational area features public campgrounds, a beach, swimming pier and a boat launch. From bird-watching to fishing, or just renting a cabin to “get away” for a while, there is much to be enjoyed at Lake Jacksonville.
To reserve a campground, call (903) 589-3510 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For rates and availability, visit the Lake Jacksonville page of the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
The Vanishing Texana Museum provides a delightful diversion and a fun educational experience. Visitors can learn about Jacksonville’s history as they view the many artifacts on display.. Located at 302 S. Bolton St., the museum is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Pack a meal and enjoy a picnic next door in Hazel Tilton Park following the tour of the museum.
Another option, where students can have fun participating in an educational activity, is the summer reading program provided by the Jacksonville Public Library. On Tuesdays, reading activities are presented from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for students in second through fifth grades. Beginning at 1:30, teen activities begin.
From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, reading activities are furnished for children 18 months through first grade.
The library also offers Movie Mondays at 2 p.m. for all ages, although it should be noted the library will be closed Monday, July 5.
For more information on the library’s summer activities, drop by their new location at 526 E. Commerce, or call (903) 586-7664.
The Apex Cinema recently extended its hours and is now open beginning at 1 p.m. daily. Shows scheduled before 7 p.m. are offered at matinee prices.
For showtimes and tickets, visit apexcinemas.movie.
