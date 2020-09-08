Young Bobbie Morton prepares to leap into Lake Jacksonville during a visit there over Labor Day weekend.
The 13-year-old Jacksonville resident was among the many area residents who trekked to the lake to enjoy swimming, picnicking and relaxing there during the holiday weekend, despite light rain from time to time..
Labor Day traditionally marks the close of summer and the start of the school year for U.S. Citizens. The holiday – dedicated to the achievement of workers – is observed the first Monday of September.
