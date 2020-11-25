Sunbeam recalls over 900,000 crock pots due to burn hazard
Source - Consumer Products Safety Commission

A recall has been issued for the Sunbeam Express Crock-Pot 6-Quart Multi-Cooker.

Units can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked, which can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use. This can pose a burn hazard to consumers who come in contact with hot liquids and food unexpectedly.

The crock pots in question were sold at many retailers, including Wal-Mart, Target and Amazon between July 2017 and November 2020.

Consumers should call 1-800-323-9519 (8 a.m.- 4 p.m. local time, Monday through Friday) to have a replacement lid sent out.

 

