Sunday auto accident results in death of elderly Bullard couple

FRANKSTON — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 155 in Frankston around 2:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
The accident resulted in the death of James Wimberly, 84 and his wife Bonnie Wimberly, 84, of Bullard.
According to the preliminary accident report, Mr. Wimberly was driving a 2015 Toyota Highlander north on Hwy. 155 in the right lane. Simultaneously, a 2020 Kia Sorrento was also traveling north on Hwy. 155 at “a high rate of speed.” The Kia was driven by Dianna Johnston. 57, of Elkhart.
While traveling across a small grade in the roadway, the Kia failed to control its speed and struck the Toyota in the rear. The impact resulted in the Toyota veering across the southbound lanes and into a ditch where it struck several trees head-on.
The Kia also veered off of the road and struck a culvert and a sign before coming to a halt.
The Wimberlys were pronounced dead at the scene by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Gary Thomas.
Johnson was transported to UT Health Tyler with what was reported as “serious” injuries.
