We all have opportunities to experience sunshine and clouds. Some people have the gift to be able to perceive the sunshine above the clouds when it is not shining below. And that is where nutrition and fitness come in. When we choose a diet that balances flavor with health; meat, cheese, fat, with vegetables, fruits, whole grains; herbs and spices with salt; we reinforce within ourselves the ability to make other positive choices. Adding one healthy habit can help us to add another and another. Daily activity also seems to perpetuate this process while curiously daily inactivity seems to age us. This building of conscious, positive choices can help us to perceive the sunshine above the clouds even when it is not shining on us.
Every day at work, school, etc., we may greet 50 people with a standard phrase, a habitual “How are you?” never really meaning that we are actually interested in the person’s life. And they will return the habitual formula because they know that you are not interested. You gave them the secret sign. In France, they don’t do this word game. A simple greeting, “Good day – Bonjour” suffices most casual greetings. When they want to know how you are, they will ask. So the next time you are in Paris and practicing your French, don’t ask a stranger how they are. You might get a funny look.
Many years ago, I revised my standard greeting to be a question not recognized as the secret formula. This greeting when first heard often baffles the hearer because it does not fit the expected norm. The question invites the hearer to make a decision before answering. “Are you ready to have a good day?” Of course, the obvious answer is yes. Who wouldn’t be ready to have a good day. But on some days that answer is harder to give than on others. I learned quickly on my commute with wife Kathy that there were some days that she didn’t want to hear that question. She trained me by giving her answer before I asked. “AND NO, I’M NOT READY TO HAVE A GOOD DAY! There is of course an obvious reply to this answer, one that I knew better than to give to Kathy on those special days, “Oh, then you want to have a bad day?” This reply must be used with caution. Don’t try it on your boss. And don’t use it on the office Eeyore. He is giving many signals that he is definitely not ready to have a good day. And he probably doesn’t want you to reinforce his unconscious decision. And of course, there are legitimate days to grieve when this greeting would be inappropriate and insensitive.
Our recipe this time, Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup is an inexpensive comfort food with lots of tasty and healthy elements. Brown rice provides a robust texture plus fiber and a plethora of minerals. Searing the chicken and caramelizing the onions delivers flavor. Garlic, thyme and tarragon along with pepper and modest salt presents an excellent bouquet to the meat. The dish teams with veggies. The recipe calls for 2% milk. I used skim with good results.
I had a dream one time about a cartoon character whose name was Clifford Bill. I have no idea where this dream came from. Before this dream, I had never heard of Clifford Bill. But Clifford Bill was so pleasant and positive, you just naturally wanted to be around him. One of his trademark phrases was, “It’s nice to be nice.” It is obvious to me that even though Clifford Bill was a construction from my imagination, he could see the sunshine above the clouds even when I couldn’t. Small daily habits really do make a difference.
Tim Scallon is a registered dietitian nutritionist with years of experience practicing nutrition therapy in local hospitals and clinics, teaching nutrition and developing healthy recipes. He is a Nacogdoches resident and he helped create the popular TV show Memorial Cooking Innovations celebrating the world of food and health. Memorial Cooking Innovations has featured in 62 cities and is locally available on Sudden Link cable channel 2 in Nacogdoches.
Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup
Serving Size: 1/6 of Recipe
Serves: 6
Ingredients
1 tablespoon EV olive oil
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (~16 oz total)
¾ teaspoon salt, divided
1 teaspoon coarse black pepper, divided
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder (a sprinkling)
1 teaspoon dried thyme, divided
1 teaspoon dried tarragon, divided
1 onion minced
3 large carrots, diced
3 stalks celery, diced
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tablespoons parsley, diced
4 cups low sodium vegetable or chicken broth
1 tablespoon Worchester sauce
1 cup brown rice
2 cups 2% milk, set out at room temperature
Directions
Heat the oil in a large soup pot or Dutch oven over medium high heat. Season the chicken with salt, pepper, garlic powder, thyme and tarragon. Add the chicken to the hot oil and sear each side about 2-3 minutes. Allow the chicken to sear without stirring to create nice browning on each side. Add the onions to the pot around the chicken after searing the first side. When browned on both sides, remove the chicken to a plate. It does not have to be fully cooked. Stir the onions and add the carrots and celery and cook ~3-4 minutes until the onion begins to brown. Add the fresh garlic, parsley and remaining thyme and cook for 1 minute. Add the broth, Worchester, remaining salt and pepper and rice. Stir and bring to a boil over medium high heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer covered for 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Meanwhile, slice the chicken into bite sized pieces. Add the chicken back to the pot and cook an additional 10-15 minutes until the rice is tender. When the rice is done, in a separate bowl, add a little of the soup to the milk to gradually raise its temperature. Continue adding soup to milk until the milk is warm. Gradually stir the milk mixture into the soup. Thin the soup as needed with additional broth.
Notes: Browning the chicken and caramelizing the onions creates exquisite flavor. The method for adding the milk keeps the soup creamy and reduces the risk of graininess.
Exchanges per serving: 2 Lean Meats, ½ Starch, 1 Vegetable, 1 Skim Milk
Nutrients per serving:
Calories: 294
Calories from fat: 63
Total Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 62mg
Sodium: 509mg
Carbohydrate: 837g
Dietary Fiber: 3g
Protein: 23g
