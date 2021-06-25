Brookshire Grocery Company conducted a groundbreaking ceremony June 23 for what will soon become their 50th Super 1 Food store, located at 921 S. Jackson Street in Jacksonville.
“The city with all of our residents have been looking forward to this day for quite some time. We’re absolutely delighted they chose Jacksonville as the location of their newest store,” Mayor Randy Gorham said.
“Not only are they a great brand, but they have a reputation of being a great corporate citizen in the towns and cities where they own and operate their stores. The city of Jacksonville is beyond excited to welcome the Brookshire Grocery Co. as our newest corporate resident and look forward to a great and long-lasting relationship for years to come.”
Chairman of the Board and CEO Brad Brookshire addressed the over 100 people gathered.
“This is a very, very exciting day for our company. We’re here to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Super 1 Food store in Jacksonville, Texas,” Brookshire said.
“This store is a 58,000 foot store. We actually have 49 Super 1’s and we’ve got four different formats and this is store 650. Of all 50 stores in the Super 1 division, this will be the best we’ve ever put together. It has more than any Super 1 in Tyler, more offerings, more departments. So we’re very excited about this store.”
Chief Operating Officer Trent Brookshire stated shoppers could expect great gas prices, great meat prices, incredibly fresh produce, curb-side ordering and a pharmacy.
“”We will have the things that you’re used to, but probably most imporantly about Super 1 is its unexpected value,” Trent Brookshire said. “You’ll walk in and you leave happier than when you got there and that’s really the essence of what we try to do at Brookshire Grocery Co., but this store, as I said, will be our best effort that we’ve ever done.”
Although when the store will begin accepting applications is still in the decision-making process, according to District Vice President David Pike, the family-owned company expects approximately 150 new hires for part- and full-time positions at the Jacksonville store.
Besides the many dignitaries and residents present, Brookshire Grocery arranged for their mobile Community Kitchen food truck to be present to serve breakfast and the 13-foot tall motorized “Big Grocery Cart” was also on-site.
The ceremony concluded with the groundbreaking by Brookshire Grocery Company officials, Jacksonville city leaders and members of Central Builders, the lead on the construction of the new Super 1 Foods store.
