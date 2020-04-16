The manager of Super Gallo Mercado in Jacksonville recently ordered 18 pallets of toilet paper in an effort to meet demands for the sought-after item. Toilet paper began to sell out at most stores after the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. The four-roll packages are for sale at the store with a three-package limit per family. Make sure to also grab a sales paper while shopping in the store to see the other specials that they offer!
Super Gallo has toilet paper!
Joyce Work Brock passed into the heavenly gates on April 9, 2020 at home due to natural causes. Memorial Services are pending.
