Colton Eugene Renfro, 22, was arrested by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and placed in jail Sunday, Nov. 15. He was apprehended on a Cherokee County warrant.
Renfro is charged with manslaughter, a first degree felony, in the Nov. 7, 2016 death of Jacksonville resident Arvel Wayne Partain.
Partain was believed to be walking or jogging along the paved shoulder of Loop 456 when he was struck by a vehicle about 6:45 a.m., according to previous Progress reports. Greg Compton, the Jacksonville Police Detective commenting on the case at that time, stated the Chevrolet passenger car was traveling on the loop towards US Highway 79 when the wreck occurred near Glenfawn Street.
Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Brenda Dominy pronounced Partain deceased at the scene.
Renfro has since been transferred to the Cherokee County jail.
