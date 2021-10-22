Suspected drug distributor from Jacksonville apprehended in Calif.

JACKSONVILLE – Hunter Davlin of Jacksonville, who has been sought in connection with suspected drug trafficking has been arrested in California.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department, Davlin was located Friday by the Kern County Sheriff's office and taken into custody by California officials without incident. He will be transported back to East Texas at a later date.
According to a CCSO report, in July, the department's Special Investigations Unit, along with the Jacksonville Police began investigating suspected drug trafficking in the 800 block of of Howard Street in Jacksonville, and during the investigation, Davilin was identified as a suspected narcotics distributor.
On Oct. 19, a narcotics search warrant was executed on Davlin’s residence in the 800 block of Howard Street.
There, investigators located approximately a pound and a half of crystal ice methamphetamine, approximately six pounds of marijuana, a firearm and several
rounds of ammunition. SIU Investigators also located packaging and digital scales typically associated with the sale and distribution of narcotics, the report noted, with arrest warrants subsequently issued for Davlin.
He is being held on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group One (a first degree felony), possession of
marijuana (a third degree felony) and abandoning or endangering a child (state jail felony).
An investigation remains ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.