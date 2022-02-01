Sweet Union Baptist Church, 302 N. Main St. in Jacksonville, will host a Black History Museum 3-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month of February. The public is invited and admission is free.
A group of women within the church is coordinating the event as a part of this year’s Jacksonville Sesquicentennial, according to Phyllis Johnson who is heading the project.
The museum will be located in the downstairs portion of the church building and is geared more towards adults.
There will be information about Charles Drew, an American surgeon who pioneered methods of storing blood plasma and organized the first large-scale blood bank in the United States, and Harriet Tubman, an enslaved woman who escaped and became a “conductor” of the Underground Railroad, among many others, according to Johnson.
The museum will also have relics included in a “Then and Now” section. While people are familiar with the objects of today, the museum will display the corresponding items from yesteryear, such as a pressing iron.
Entertainment and activities are planned for children, as they are more likely to enjoy a hands-on experience than simply viewing pictures, objects and information, according to Johnson.
“Kids don’t care about a museum. They don’t care about looking at pictures, so we tried to do something for them to be a part of the museum,” Johnson said.
The activities will take place upstairs and outdoors.
As quilts were embedded with a kind of code used for the Underground Railroad, the Black History Museum is providing children an opportunity to create their own quilt squares. In honor of Black cowboys, youth will have a place outside where they can try their hand at roping, with a hitching post as target.
Additional activities are being planned and may vary each weekend.
The church does require masks to be worn while inside the building.
