Swink Studio of Dance had an outstanding regional competition season. Three teams, four soloists and two duets danced their hearts out at Dance Showcase USA, Legacy Dance Championships and Showstoppers.
Dancers brought home multiple awards including first, second, fourth, sixth and eighth overalls and awards for musical theater. They earned amazing compliments on showmanship and choreography. These dancers went to entertain, and that’s just what they did.
Girls will next be seen showing off their hard work for friends and family before heading to National competition in Kennedale this month.\
“Going Places” dance camp is scheduled for June 14-18. Ages kindergarten through twelfth grade are welcome, but spots are filling fast.
For those interested in dance camp, contact the studio at (903) 571-9334.
