T.S. Delta heading towards Central Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Delta is churning about in the Caribbean Sea and could have an impact on weather along the Central Gulf Coast in late week.
Much is not known about the storm at this juncture, but it is expected to make landfall sometime Thursday or Friday in Louisiana, or in the eastern part of the Texas coastline..
Delta, currently packing winds of 50 m.p.h., is expected to produce extremely heavy rain, wind, and possibly coastal flooding.
More information will be available once the storm enters the gulf.
