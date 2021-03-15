The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life Hero of Research Award offers Relay For Life teams who raise at least $165,000 during the Relay season an opportunity to name an existing post-doctoral fellowship research grant in honor of a loved one or their team. Once identified, this named grant is active for three years.
The Taco Bell team is one of only three Relay For Life teams in the country in 2020 to earn this honor.
“We will continue to raise money with hopes of finding a cure,” said Katrina Webb, Director of Operations Accounting, Southern Multifoods Inc. “We know that every dollar we raise, we’re helping a mother, father, son, daughter, or friend celebrate another birthday.”
Behind every Relay For Life event are many talented, determined, and extraordinary individuals who go above and beyond to support the American Cancer Society’s mission. They lend their time, talents, and generosity to the Relay For Life movement.
Taco Bell named their grant Give Mas, Live Mas Southern Multifoods Grant. The investigator is Zachary Wilson, PhD at the University of Utah. The project is titled Regulation of Cell Metabolism by the Mitochondrial Derived Compartment.
Without the American Cancer Society’s nearly 75 years of investments in research, patients wouldn’t have as many treatment strategies, screening tools and preventative measures. As the largest private not-for-profit, non-governmental funder of cancer research in the US, we’ve played a role in many of the major cancer research breakthroughs in the last century.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.