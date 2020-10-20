The first ever Taco Trot 5K, sponsored by Southern Multifoods, Inc., was held in Jacksonville Saturday, Oct. 17. Proceeds from the event benefited the American Cancer Society.
Plans are to make the 5K fundraiser an annual event, according to event organizer Katrina Webb, Director of Operations Accounting.
“We’ve been an avid fundraiser for the American Cancer Society for over 10 years now,” Webb said. “We’ve actually donated over $3.2 million to American Cancer Society in these last 10 years.
“We just wanted to come up with a new event. We’re always trying to see what else can we do. We thought a 5K would be fun, not only for us but for our community. It would be a way to give back to the community, put on something for the community and raise money for the American Cancer Society in a different way that we never have before.”
The run started and finished at the Historic Tomato Bowl, 200 Austin Street.
A total of 291 runners participated in the inaugural Taco Trot 5K which raised over $10,000 for the American Cancer Society, according to Webb.
First to cross the finish line was Joshua Jarvis, but all participants were rewarded with T-shirts, a finisher’s medal and tacos.
Southern Multifoods, Inc., 101 E. Cherokee Street, Jacksonville; owns and operates over 100 Taco Bell restaurants in the East Texas area.
