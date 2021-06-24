Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the Dean's List.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
Tai Le of Bullard was among more than 5,000 students named to the spring 2021 Dean's List.
Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs and committed to developing fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.
For more information about MSU, visit www.missouristate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.