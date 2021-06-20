The summer reading program of the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce, officially began Monday, June 14, but there’s still time to register. This year’s program,“Tails and Tales,” will run through July 23.
Activities center around a weekly theme and all are held at the library, free of charge.
Movie matinees are scheduled for 2 p.m. Mondays.
Geraley Turner, also known as Ms. Gigi, will lead in activities for students in second through fifth grade beginning at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Also on Tuesdays, beginning at 1:30 p.m., there will be a session for teens.
On Wednesday, storytime activities begin at 10:30 a.m. for children 18-months-old through first grade.
Turner mixes in music, movement and hands-on activities into the summer reading program.
“I try to incorporate all of those elements to have some fun for an hour and you don’t even notice that you’re learning something,” Turner said.
For the teens, Turner has planned viewing of specific Discovery Plus programs, such as one on the Deep Water Horizon; conversations on conservation efforts and she will be providing information on local volunteer opportunities.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a reading program if it didn’t involve reading.
Children in the youngest group read 25 books to complete a reading log, which is returned to the library. Elementary-age students and teens, who read more advanced books of various lengths, are allowed to count sets of 25 pages as a “book.”
Once a completed reading log has been turned in, the student receives a food coupon to a local eatery and the log is placed in a prize drawing to take place at the end of the program.
The top three readers in each age group will receive special prizes from the library.
“I personally enjoy someone who’s been a reluctant reader becoming an avid reader,” Turner said.
She related the story of a young man who came in last year but whose mother had difficulty getting him to read.
“I introduced him to Geronimo Stilton, this detective mouse,” Turner said. “He got hooked on Geronimo Stilton, granted it looks like a little graphic novel because that’s what kids are into.”
The library hours have changed since the program packets were sent out to the schools.
“Even though we don’t open until 12 p.m. on Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. is still summer reading for the youngest group,” Library Director Trina Stidham reminds the public. “So those parents get to come from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for summer reading activities. At 11:30, parents get to come and check out books for their kids and at 12 p.m. we’re open to the public as per our schedule.”
Parental supervision is required for the youngest group and parental supervision is requested for the elementary age. Stidham reports that parents of elementary age children are usually on the premises even if they are not in the room with their children as they participate in the planned activities.
Although Stidham admits the summer reading program is tradition, she explains that it is so much more.
“It’s always important for literacy purposes, encouraging kids to read, making it fun, making it independent of a grade. Reading during the summer should be fun,” Stidham said.
“The summer reading program is designed to make it all about the fun, all about the adventure.”
Teens are not only welcome to participate in Teen Time, but as volunteers. They can help re-shelve books, sort and set out materials for each week’s program or set up for movie matinees. With the library receiving material to unpack as recently as this past week, there will be something with which the volunteers can assist as the library staff complete the move into the new facility.
The library’s normal hours of operation are 12-8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
The library also offers use of computers, high speed internet access, a separate room for reading magazines and periodicals, a small meeting room, an auditorium and friendly, helpful staff.
The library can be contacted by calling (903) 586-7664 or by sending an email to library@jacksonvilletx.org.
For more information on the Jacksonville Public Library, visit jacksonvilletx.org/417/Jacksonville-Public-Library or the library’s Facebook page.
Progress photos by Michelle Dillon
Geraley Turner, also known as Ms. Gigi, reads aloud during the first week of the summer reading program at the Jacksonville Public Library.
Putting the ‘active’ into ‘activity,’ Ms. Gigi leads a group of students in a some simple dances.
Jacksonville Public Library’s summer reading program schedule.
