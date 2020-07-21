Meal ministry puts faith into action
Stepping outside the walls of their 308 N. Street sanctuary, Bowens Temple Church members are putting faith into action through a new meal ministry designed to help Jacksonville youth.
The sandwich ministry, which kicked off Saturday, provides a sack lunch consisting of a sandwich, chips, snack and a juice pack to kids who otherwise might not have something to eat.
“With everything going on – the pandemic, and with school being out – I know that when kids come to school, sometimes that's the only meal they get during the school week,” said Darryl McGowan, church member and former teacher's aide for an area Head Start program.
The loss of a regular meal plan for kids, combined with challenges faced by many parents who have been forced out of work due to an economy shuttered by a coronovirus pandemic, has rendered such a ministry more important than ever, he said.
“We have a lot of parents now who aren't working, who don't have an income to be able to provide for those kids, so God has put it on my heart that as a church, we need to help meet that need,” he said.
Initially, lunches will be distributed at the church grounds from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, with a second day added to the schedule should the need arise.
“There's no set number; we just put the word out and hope that people will respond. But the more we do it, and the more word gets out, the more people we can help,” he said. “It's simply to help give parents a break – you don't have to worry about spending money for fast food; you have a guaranteed meal that your kids can come and get at no charge.”
Associate pastor Edward Tilley said that while the ministry is initially geared for youths ages 18 and younger, “we can provide for everyone in need – not only for the kids, but anyone who is in need. That's our goal, to be able to help do our part in the community.”
It's the first pubic meal ministry offered by Bowens Temple Church, members said.
“Last year, we held a vacation Bible school, and we had to prepare food every night – something different every night, and they were hot meals,” said Kim Rogers, church member. “But because of COVID, we can't do that this year.”
Pausing, her face brightened.
“If you think about it, this really takes the place of what we did last year with VBS,” she smiled.
Responding to the need is something that church members are taking to heart, she added, describing the motto embraced by parishioners: The church has left the building.
“We are the church. This is just a building,” Rogers said, pointing to the nearby sanctuary. “I'm the church. He's the church. You're the church. And the church goes out and reaches somebody else, helps somebody.”
Tilley agreed.
“We want others to know that our church is here for the long run, and here to help the community, to help anyone who is in need,” he said. “When we do this, Christ is the light of it … he is glorified in the midst of this all.”
Beginning regularly on July 21, free sack lunches will be distributed from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Bowens Temple Church, 308 N. Bolton St. Face masks and social distancing are required, and participants will enter through the church's rear gate, located off Main Street, and depart via the Bolton Street exit.
To learn more, contact Darryl McGowan, 903-920-5520.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.