Each year the Texas State Historical Association holds a contest in conjunction with National History Day. Students from grades 6 – 12 may present a variety of projects in regional contests to qualify for the state competition.
Molly Richey, Jacksonville College and Paul Pewitt High School concurrent student, won first place in the senior division for her individual exhibit, Breaking Barriers: Leaving Everything Behind for a New Life.
Molly interviewed her grandmother and great-grandmother. She also interviewed Dr. Mike Smith, president of Jacksonville College, about his recent trip to Cuba.
The regional contest was held at Texas A&M-Texarkana on March 6.
This year, the state competition will be held as a virtual event due to the danger of COVID-19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.