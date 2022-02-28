Talks between Ukraine and Russia fail to result in cease fire agreement

KYIV, Ukraine — The first talks aimed at stopping the fighting
between Ukraine and Russia ended Monday with no agreement except to keep
talking, while an increasingly isolated Moscow ran into unexpectedly
fierce resistance on the ground and economic havoc at home.
Five days into Russia’s invasion, the Kremlin again raised the specter
of nuclear war, while an embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its ties to
the West by applying to join the European Union — a largely symbolic
move unlikely to sit well with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has
long accused the U.S. of trying to pull Ukraine out of Moscow’s orbit.
A top Putin aide and head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky,
said that the talks lasted nearly five hours and that the envoys “found
certain points on which common positions could be foreseen.” He said
they agreed to continue the discussions in the coming days.
