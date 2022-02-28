Talks between Ukraine and Russia fail to result in cease fire agreement

KYIV, Ukraine  — The first talks aimed at stopping the fighting

between Ukraine and Russia ended Monday with no agreement except to keep

talking, while an increasingly isolated Moscow ran into unexpectedly

fierce resistance on the ground and economic havoc at home.

Five days into Russia’s invasion, the Kremlin again raised the specter

of nuclear war, while an embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its ties to

the West by applying to join the European Union — a largely symbolic

move unlikely to sit well with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has

long accused the U.S. of trying to pull Ukraine out of Moscow’s orbit.

A top Putin aide and head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky,

said that the talks lasted nearly five hours and that the envoys “found

certain points on which common positions could be foreseen.” He said

they agreed to continue the discussions in the coming days.

