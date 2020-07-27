Target officials say stores will be dark on Thanksgiving Day

Officials with Target said in a news release on Monday that more than 1,800 stores in the United States will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.
A company spokesman said that the company believes that a joyful holiday season depends on a safe season.
Other national retailers that have announced plans to close on Thanksgiving Day include: Academy, Dillard's, Hobby Lobby, Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Tractor Supply.
