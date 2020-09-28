TASA/TASB award stars of distinction to school architecture projects

AUSTIN – The Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) and Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) have announced that 48 projects will be included in the 2020-21 Exhibit of School Architecture. This online exhibit (accessible at https://texasschoolarchitecture.org/) of new and renovated Texas school facilities includes projects from 34 school districts, three colleges, and one regional education service center that were submitted by 18 architectural firms. Eligible projects are newly constructed or renovated public education facilities completed in the past five years and not previously submitted in this annual exhibit.
The Exhibit of School Architecture awards are given at the discretion of a 12-member jury, which includes: four school board members, four school administrators, and four members from the Association for Learning Environments (A4LE) Southern Region. The juried exhibit awarded Stars of Distinction for Excellence to 25 projects in one or more of the following six areas: design, value, sustainability, community, planning, and school transformation.
