TEA issues fall guidelines to school districts

The Texas Education Agency released its comprehensive guidelines for the school districts in the state to follow this fall for students to return to school, placing the health and safety of the students at the forefront when it comes to controlling the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Both as Commissioner and as a public school parent, my number one priority is the health and safety of our students, teachers, and staff,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said. “That is why the guidance laid out today will provide flexibility to both parents and districts to make decisions based on the ever-changing conditions of this public health crisis. The state is and remains committed to providing a high-quality education to all Texas students, while ensuring the health and safety of students, teachers, staff, and families.”
Although each individual district will decide on the path to take when it comes to allowing students back on campuses this fall, several local superintendents have said in the past that they intend on complying with the TEA recommendations.
Daily on-campus learning will be available to all parents who would like their students to learn in school each day. Parents will also have the option to have their students taught via remote learning
When it comes to health and safety rules, some procedures will be mandatory for every school in Texas. These policies include all teachers, staff, and visitors receiving a health screen before being allowed on campus. Assuming that the Governor’s executive order of wearing masks in public is still in place, face coverings will be required while in school buildings, with certain exceptions made. Schools must also follow any future executive orders issued by the Governor.
Other health guidelines are recommended for the districts to adhere to.
These include providing g hand washing stations with soap and water at every entrance and in every classroom.
Conducting supervised hand washing for at least 20 seconds two times each day. Students are also encouraged to wash hands after using the restroom and before eating.
Coughs and sneezes are to be covered by a facial tissue or by one's elbow.
Additional cleaning procedures are recommended to be carried out by the janitorial staff, as well as teaching students to clean their areas before and after use.
School districts have been advised to make sure high contact areas such as door handles and common desks receive additional cleaning each day.
Windows should be opened when possible to facilitate fresh air flow into the building.
The TEA is asking districts to inform its students the first day that they are on campus of the proper hygiene and mitigation policies.
Physical education classes are to held outside when possible, rather than conducted inside a classroom, to reduce risks.
School districts should have plans in place to prevent congestion at entrance and exit points on campus.
Assemblies and other activities that require large gatherings of students, teachers and staff members should not be held.
Schools should have dividers installed in restrooms if hand washing sinks are not spaced at least six feet apart.
It is recommended that students should either eat lunch at their desks, or be seated at least six feet apart.
As for school buses, the TEA recommends busses to be cleaned after each trip. Students should always use hand sanitizer before boarding a bus.
Districts should encourage carpooling, or have students walk to school with a parent(s) when possible, to help ease the volumn of students to be transported on school buses.
The TEA suggested district follow the guidelines that will be released by the University Interscholastic League when it comes to sports and other extracurricular activities that are governed by the UIL.
This framework was developed based on the most current science with input from: Governor Greg Abbott’s Coronavirus Medical Advisory Team; the Governor’s Strike Force to Reopen Texas; Texas school system leaders; ongoing global analysis of school operational practices; ongoing global analysis of research on viral spread in schools; and the latest peer-reviewed viral research studies.
Due to the nature of this pandemic, parents and educators should expect to see some campuses close for brief periods during the upcoming school year. If there are significant changes to the public health situation, there may need to be additional changes to the framework as well.
