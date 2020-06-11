TEA to provide school districts with massive amounts of PPE

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) will be providing school districts throughout Texas with large quantities of face masks, gloves, thermometers and hand sanitizer that is scheduled to arrive just in time for the start of the 2020-21 school term.
The TEA is working in partnership with Texas Governor Greg Abbott's strike force and the Texas Department of Emergency Management to provide the personal protective equipment (PPE), as school districts ramp up their efforts to prevent the transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) when classes start back later this summer.
TEA officials have placed orders for 50,000,000 disposable masks, 10,000,000 gloves for school staff members to use, 40,000 thermometers and 500,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.
Individual allotments of PPE were calculated using on-campus student and staff counts for the 2019-20 school year.
The PPE is expected to arrive between mid-July and early August, according to the information received from the TEA.
The TEA is looking into ordering reusable masks, face shields and desk dividers.
The chart below shows the amount of PPE that the local and area school districts will receive.
SCHOOL DISTRICT MASKS GLOVES THERMOMETERS SANITIZER (GLS.)
Alto 5,832 3,038 4 60
Bullard 24,152 10,9431 19 248
Jacksonville 45,984 23,870 37 473
New Summerfield 5,184 3,317 4 53
Rusk 18,696 9,331 15 192
Troup 9,960 4,836 8 102
