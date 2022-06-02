Temporary power outages have been scheduled by Oncor from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, according to a statement from an Oncor area manager. These outages will affect customers in Rusk along Loop 343, between Main Street and US 69/Dickinson Drive.
As part of an ongoing reliability improvement project, Oncor will be updating electric equipment in Rusk along Loop 343 and near the Rusk High School, according to information provided by Oncor.
The utility provider is working to upgrade necessary electrical infrastructure to support better reliability in Rusk. Residents and customers in the affected area will notice an influx of Oncor personnel and vehicles in the community as this project is completed.
Oncor states it will have all available resources engaged and focuses on completing the work as quickly and safely as possible to mitigate the potential impact on customers. The company expressed its appreciation for the patience of local residents.
Any customer with questions may contact Oncor at 888-313-6862.
