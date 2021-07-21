The city of Jacksonville announced Wednesday evening that Canada Street will be temporarily closed from US 69/South Jackson Street west to Ardis Street, beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 21.
This closure is to allow for an independent contractor to dig and then lay new lines in relation to necessary work for the upcoming Super 1 Foods store. The closure is expected to last all morning.
Anyone with questions or concerns are asked to contact the city of Jacksonville’s Public and Community Services Department after 8 a.m. Thursday at 903-589-3510.
