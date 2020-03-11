Texas A&M extends Spring Break to address coronavirus concerns

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M University officials announced on Tuesday that Spring Break will be extend two days in order for the institution to be able to properly address concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
Classes are now slated to resume on Wednesday, March 18, Originally classes were scheduled to reconvene on Monday, March 16.
The two-additional days will allow for planning and logistics to ensure the provision of all university services in the most efficient, effective and safest way, according to a release from the College Station-based university.
Dining, transportation, health, counseling and other services will be available on a normal schedule beginning on March 18.
School officials say at this time no cases of coronavirus have been reported at Texas A&M.
Spring Break began on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.