Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. announced that Texans can order their own Texas Adopt-A-Beach specialty license plate to help reduce litter on Texas beaches and provide coastal environmental education to Texas children.
This newly redesigned black and white specialty plate costs only $30 more than a regular plate, and $22 of plate sales go directly to support the Adopt-A-Beach program and is tax deductible.
Additionally, the license plate features a photo by Texas' own Kenny Braun. Kenny’s work has been featured in Garden and Gun, Texas Monthly, Wired, Southern Living, Texas Highways, This Old House Magazine.
Take a little piece of Texas with you wherever you go, and help the Texas-Adopt-A-Beach program keep our state's beaches beautiful with one small change.
For more information about the specialty license plate, visit the Texas Adopt-A-Beach website at texasadoptabeach.org/contribute/license-plates/index.html.
The Adopt-A-Beach program began in the fall of 1986 when 2,800 volunteers picked up 124 tons of trash. Since then, more than 567,000 Texas Adopt-A-Beach volunteers have picked up nearly 10,000 tons of trash from Texas beaches.
