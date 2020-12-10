DALLAS — A Texas state official who has been critical of measures Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has implemented to help slow down the coronavirus pandemic said Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller was among leaders from the right wing of the Texas Republican Party who staged a protest outside of Abbott's home in October. Miller, 65, was among an estimated 200 people gathered outside the governor’s mansion to blast Abbott’s executive orders, including a continued statewide mask mandate and lockdowns.
In a statement Wednesday, Miller said he'd be quarantining at his ranch.
“Not feeling my best, but I’ve survived rodeo injuries, broken bones, hip, double knee and shoulder surgery, west nile virus and cancer, and I’m going to beat this too," he said in the statement.
For a second day this week, hospitalizations of people with the coronavirus in Texas topped 9,000, state health officials said Wednesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said 9,053 were hospitalized Wednesday. The state reported 9,028 hospitalizations the day before.
