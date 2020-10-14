Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Wednesday, Oct. 7, he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $751.5 million in local sales tax allocations for October, 2.8 percent less than in October 2019.
While the state’s overall sales tax income may be down, individual cities in Cherokee County which are listed on the comptroller’s website will receive increases in October 2020 compared to payouts received in October 2019.
Alto’s payment of $12,575.44 is $411.87 over last year’s payment, or a 1.98 percent increase.
Jacksonville had a 3.08 percent increase, receiving $300,056.17, compared to last year’s $291,062.71.
The smaller communities of Cuney, New Summerfield and Wells performed well with increases of 17.84 percent, 21.78 percent and 46.43 percent respectively. Cuney received $2,719.54 for the month, New Summerfield, $4,152.80, and Wells, $2,805.73.
Rusk outperformed other Cherokee County municipalities, receiving $124,812.56 in the October payout, compared to last year’s $47,694.88, a nearly 162 percent increase.
These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.