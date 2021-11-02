The United States Department of Agriculture has designated 26 Texas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas. The This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.
Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Texas was designated as an impact area due to excessive moisture that occurred between April 1 and Aug. 31 of this year.
The application deadline is June 7, 2022.
While not designated a primary county, Cherokee County is among 47 contiguous counties which are also eligible.
On farmers.gov, one can locate the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool which can help determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.
The Cherokee County Service Center and Smith County Service Center are currently closed to visitors because of the pandemic, but continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email, and other digital tools.
Contact the Cherokee County Center at 903-683-4234 or the Smith County Center at 903-561-6042 to make an appointment.
