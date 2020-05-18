Texas Dairy Queens to celebrate National Hamburger Day

BEDFORD, Texas – With summer’s longer days and mild nights approaching, Texas Dairy Queen (TDQ) will celebrate National Hamburger Day on Thursday, May 28 with a special deal on its all-time, mouth-watering favorite hamburger, the Hungr-Buster®.
The Hungr-Buster® is a juicy quarter-pound grilled beef patty topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles and bold yellow mustard. The Hungr-Buster® will be available for $3 on May 28 in celebration of National Hamburger Day. This offer is redeemable only through the Texas Dairy Queen app, which must be downloaded a day before the May 28 event. The Hungr-Buster® joins a lineup of tasty eats such as the BeltBuster®; Triple-Buster and the Hungr-Buster Jr.®.
There are two Dairy Queen locations in Jacksonville: 607 E. Rusk St. and 1501 S. Jackson St., one in Rusk on U.S. Hwy. 69 and a Troup location (1203 W. Duval).
