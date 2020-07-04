AUSTIN – Texans still get a break from certain vehicle title and registration requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The temporary waiver announced by Governor Greg Abbott on March 16, 2020, remains in effect.
According to a release, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles will provide a notification when normal services resume, allowing the public 60 days from then to conduct any overdue title and registration transactions.
The waiver covers the initial vehicle registration, vehicle registration renewal, vehicle titling, renewal of permanent disabled parking placards and 30-day temporary permits.
Texans with overdue transactions are encouraged to renew their registration online at www.TxDMV.gov, www.Texas.gov, or by mail.
Most in-person vehicle title and registration services are handled by county tax offices; visit www.TxDMV.gov/covid-19 or contact local county tax offices for more information.
Individuals may contact regional DMV service centers to schedule same-day or next-day appointments at www.TxDMV.gov/appointment for services such as:
• Replacement titles
• Bonded title notices of determination
• Title histories
• Temporary permits
• Assigned/reassigned numbers
• Registration refund authorizations
• Investigation and resolution of Texas title errors
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles does not issue driver licenses or state ID cards. Individuals should contact the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for these services, the release stated.
