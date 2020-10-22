Texas DPS issues Silver Alert for missing Bullard woman

A Silver Alert has been issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for Clara Evans Fincher, 80, of Bullard.
Fincher was last seen Wednesday in the 600 block of County Road 3504 in Bullard, around 12:30 p.m., according to the TDPS.
Fincher is 5'-5” tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has grey hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and black pants.
Fincher drives a 2011 Honda Sedan/CRV, maroon in color, with Texas plates 8RBTH.
Anyone having any information on this disappearance is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's office at (903) 683-2271.
