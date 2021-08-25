The Texas Farm Bureau has officially reopened following renovations to the front portion of the building which had the facility closed from May 24 to July 19.
The Rusk Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the newly renovated building on Monday morning.
The building was spruced up with new flooring and windows being added to bring in natural light, according to Brandie Garner, Agency Manager. The height of the front counter was lowered and new spray-in foam insulation was added. The mail slot on the building was removed, but a new mailbox was added at the road.
“That [mailbox] is secure for people to put payments in at night,” Garner said.
During the office closure, a banner was placed in front of the building notifying customers to call or visit the Jacksonville office.
“All of our phones were forwarded to the Jacksonville office, so everybody in this office worked out of the Jacksonville branch. We still had phones ringing there and we still had agents working there, so we were fully operational,” Garner said.
While still able to fully function, the agents are happy to be back in the Rusk office.
“They [agents] were operating out of a shared space up there,” Garner said. “Just to be back in our own space where we can see our customers when they walk through the doors has been a great relief to us. We are just excited to be back. Rusk has been a great community for us.”
The Texas Farm Bureau in Rusk is located at 845 Loop 343 and can be reached by calling 903-683-2576.
For more information about the Texas Farm Bureau office in Rusk, visit txfb-ins.com/county/details/cherokee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.