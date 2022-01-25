Texas Farm Bureau boasts of their commitment to the development of youth and youth leadership.
The company devotes a large amount of resources towards youth programs and scholarships.
Annually, over $200,000 in scholarships are awarded in a variety of packages designed to meet different student needs. This includes various youth leadership organizations and students participating in the Texas Farm Bureau Free Enterprise Speech Contest.
High school students are eligible to apply for the following:
• TFB District Scholarships
• TFB Young Farmer & Rancher High School Scholarship
• TFB Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship
Scholarships are also available for collegiate students.
To acknowledge former TFB President S.M. True Jr., a $20,000 S.M. True Scholarship was established for college students enrolled in an undergraduate degree program with at least 60 hours of college credit and declared agriculture as their major.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be a Farm Bureau member-family for at least three years at the time of application. Students are encouraged to apply at the end of their sophomore year for TFB’s most prestigious scholarship.
The Young Farmer & Rancher Enrolled Scholarship is for students already in college pursuing undergraduate degrees. Applicants must have completed a minimum of 45 credit hours and a GPA of 2.5 or higher to qualify. Applicants must also intend to pursue a career in agriculture. Three $2,000 Young Farmer & Rancher Enrolled scholarships will be awarded.
The Rural Veterinary Scholarship is new this year. Four scholarships valued at $10,000 each will be awarded.
Applicants must be a second- or third-year veterinarian student at Texas A&M University or Texas Tech University with a GPA of 2.5 or higher. The applicant must also plan to enter a rural and/or food animal practice in Texas after graduation.
Email youthactivities@txfb.org for questions or assistance related to the scholarship application.
Applications for the 2022 scholarships close at midnight, March 1.
For further details or to apply, visit texasfarmbureau.org/youth/scholarship-apps.
