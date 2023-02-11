Although nationwide, the average gas price has fallen 4.4 cents from a week ago, gasoline prices in Texas have only fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.
The national and local average is up 20 cents from a month ago and rests about the same price as it was a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands around $4.60 per gallon.
Texas currently tops the list of least expensive gasoline markets with Hawaii and California being the most expensive.
“For the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline, primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the decline in both gasoline and diesel prices is terrific, it’s not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be the month with some of the lowest gasoline prices of the year thanks to seasonally weak demand.”
De Haan continued, saying “However, especially for gasoline, high levels of coming maintenance and the eventual transition to summer gasoline could lead today’s declines to reverse down the road. For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we’re likely to eventually see increases again down the road.”
Oil markets have seen a large sell-off over the last week, with crude oil futures shedding significant value over the last week. Some of the weakness has been thanks to a stronger United States dollar after last week’s solid jobs report, making crude oil more expensive to those trading in other currencies and weakening demand. In addition, last week’s data from the Energy Information Administration showed builds in oil, gasoline, and distillate inventories, and seasonally soft demand.
Oil inventories rose by 4.1 million barrels and stand 9% above last year and are also 4% above the five-year average for this time of year.
“Keep an eye on the price of oil,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “because oil currently accounts for nearly 60% of what we pay at the pump. And rising or falling oil prices can have a direct impact on motorists’ wallets.”
According to data from the EIA, gas demand rose from 8.14 million to 8.49 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.6 million bbl to 234.6 million bbl.
According to GasBuddy demand data driven by its Pay with GasBuddy fuel card, U.S. retail gasoline demand rose 2.2% last week and despite rising gas demand, total supply growth has helped limit pump price increases.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.27 per gallon Monday, Feb. 6, while the most expensive was $4.17 per gallon, a difference of $1.90 per gallon.
Here is a look at historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back 10 years:
February 6, 2022: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)
February 6, 2021: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
February 6, 2020: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
February 6, 2019: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
February 6, 2018: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)
February 6, 2017: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)
February 6, 2016: $1.56/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)
February 6, 2015: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)
February 6, 2014: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)
February 6, 2013: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.