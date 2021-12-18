AUSTIN — The number of unemployed workers in Texas dropped to a new low in November with more Texans employed than at any other time on record, according to Texas Workforce Commission data.
The November unemployment rate in the state is 5.2%, down 0.2% from October, and is nearing pre-pandemic levels after 20 months.
The Texas labor market also reached a new record with 12.998 million Texans employed in nonagricultural jobs, surpassing its previous pre-pandemic employment high of 12.970 million jobs recorded in February 2020, TWC officials said. In total, Texas added 75,100 nonagricultural jobs in November, marking gains in 18 of the last 19 months.
“Texas is not only a great place to live but a great place to find a career, and we’ve now surpassed a milestone of employment,” TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez said in a news release. “We continue to add positions month after month in our labor market.”
Texas unemployment peaked in April 2020 at 12.9% following the shutdown of non-essential businesses to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Prior to the pandemic, the state’s unemployment rate was 3.9%.
In June, Texas ended its participation in the federal pandemic unemployment benefit programs that provided an additional $300 in weekly benefit payment among other benefits.
Major companies have also announced relocations or significant expansions in the state that have or will add hundreds of thousands of new jobs in the coming years.
“Texas continues to be the top destination to do business, and the record-setting job growth we’ve seen month after month shows employers are committed to growing their footprint in our great state,” TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson said in a news release.
