The bill would provide for the permitless carry of a firearm, also called Constitutional carry, by anyone age 21 years of age or older who would not otherwise be prohibited by state or federal law from carrying, possessing, transporting or storing a firearm.
The House bill has now moved to Senate Constitutional Issues, Special Committee for consideration. A hearing on the measure is likely to be scheduled this week.
Texas GOP Chairman Allen West and the National Association for Gun Rights have joined to push for Constitution carry in Texas.
“It’s my sincere pleasure to work with Allen West and Chris McNutt, lobbying the Texas Legislature and mobilizing thousands of pro-gun Texans to make sure the Lone Star state becomes the 21st Constitutional Carry state in 2021. Passing Constitutional Carry is the standard, and Texas must get on board.” said Dudley Brown, President of the National Association for Gun Rights.
Currently, 17 states have enacted Constitutional carry laws. Utah’s law will go into effect May 5 for concealed carry only. Similar laws take effect July 1 in Iowa and Tennessee.
“There’s no good reason Texas hasn’t passed Constitutional Carry into law. We’re lagging behind a lot of other states, but I know Chris McNutt and Dudley Brown, and working with NAGR and TXGR is the key to restoring firearms freedom in Texas,” West said.
Jacksonville Chief of Police Joe Williams, opposes such bills, as does the Texas Police Chiefs Association.
Williams is not necessarily against individuals carrying firearms, but is concerned with personal responsibility and accountability.
“I’m an NRA member and a supporter of the second amendment, but I think we need to be responsible as well.”
The proposed bills in the Texas legislature removes the requirements for an individual to show proficiency with a handgun and to indicate knowledge of the law regarding where a firearm can or cannot be carried.
Williams stated he knows many in the private sector who offer firearms licensing classes and numerous ones have told him they have had students whom they could not qualify due to their inability to safely handle or fire a handgun.
“If you’ve got numerous firearm instructors saying, “I didn’t give someone a pass because they couldn’t shoot,” that’s one person now that isn’t lawfully carrying at least,” he said.
Williams also foresees unnecessary encounters with armed individuals due to business owners or property managers calling police on those who were simply unaware they were not permitted by law to carry a firearm at places such as establishments that have over 51% gross sales from alcohol or government offices.
“I think the checks and balances are in place. The federal government already does make sure you’re not a convicted felon or otherwise a prohibited possessor, then there’s the state requirement, just a little bit of legal education and a proficiency requirement,” Williams said. “To me, it just makes sense.”
While West, Brown, and McNutt are urging Gov. Abbott and Lt. Gov. Patrick to no longer remain on the sidelines and actively take part in lobbying for the passage of Constitutional Carry, Williams intends to testify before the Senate committee, speaking against permitless carry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.