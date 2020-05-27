Texas Lottery Claim Center accepting appointments

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced the Texas Lottery to adjust some of its business processes.
Individuals wishing to claim a lottery prize may now request an appointment at the Texas Lottery Claim Center online at txlottery.org/appointment or by calling (800) 375-6886.
No walk-in claims will be accepted at this time, and unscheduled claimants will not be admitted into any Texas Lottery facility.
As a reminder, all winning scratch and draw game ticket prizes up to $5 million may continue to be claimed via mail.
