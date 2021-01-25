Texas Nurse Practitioners is marking January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month by emphasizing the role nurse practitioners play in helping people escape the cycle of confinement and exploitation.
“As front-line health care providers, NPs are specially positioned to identify victims of human trafficking, but need to know the signs to look for,” said Christy Blanco, TNP President. “That’s why we supported legislation in 2019 to ensure health care providers in Texas have the training necessary to identify trafficking victims and know what steps to take to help them.”
Under House Bill 2059, passed in the 86th Legislative Session with the leadership of Representative Cesar Blanco and Senator Larry Taylor, health care providers involved in direct patient care are required to complete continuing education on human trafficking to equip them to identify trafficking victims in health care settings.
In September 2020, TNP was approved as a course provider by the State of Texas Health and Human Services Commission, and since then with the assistance of TNP Member and anti-human trafficking advocate Jessica Peck has provided the training in multiple formats for thousands of nurse practitioners across the state, in person (until the COVID-19 pandemic) and through virtual conferences and webinars.
“This training provides practitioners with the resources to make a life-saving difference for trafficking victims and survivors,” Christy Blanco said. “During Human Trafficking Awareness Month and throughout the year, TNP will continue their hard work educating nurse practitioners and raising awareness of this important public health issue.”
Gov. Greg Abbott has proclaimed January 2021 as Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The proclamation can be found on gov.texas.gov/news by searching for “human trafficking prevention month.”
For more on the continuing education provided by Texas Nurse Practitioners, visit texasnp.org/page/OnlineCE.
