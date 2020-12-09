As the holiday season commences, the Texas Poison Center Network warns of possible unexpected dangers of which families and individuals should be aware.
The network has listed several holiday decorations and plants that could pose a potential harm to children and pates. Safe storage and proper product handling, along with supervision of children and pets, can decrease the likelihood of accidental poisoning.
First among the hazardous decorations listed by the center are Christmas tree preservatives. The center notes they are not necessary and commercial preservatives may cause stomach upset and vomiting in children and pets who swallow them. Homemade preservatives may also contain ingredients that are harmful to children and pets.
Tinsel and tree ornaments also made the list. Tinsel can cause choking in pets or small children. It may also contain lead or tin and can be toxic if swallowed repeatedly. Ornaments, if pieces are swallowed, can cause choking or blockage in the intestines, according to the center. Further, antique or foreign-made items may contain lead-based paint.
Snow sprays contain acetone or methylene chloride that can be harmful when inhaled. The risk increases significantly with longer or concentrated exposures.
Fireplace flame crystals can be mistaken by children as candy and consist of metal salts such as copper, selenium, arsenic and antimony. If swallowed, these can cause irritation or burning to the mouth and throat, according to the center. Large amounts may result in heavy metal poisoning.
Holiday plants can also be a danger. Amaryllis, a tropical American/African plant, can cause stomach irritation if the bulb is digested.
The small red berries of holly plants can cause nausea, vomiting, stomach pain or diarrhea in small children if more than two or three are swallowed.
The entire mistletoe plant contains toxic substances, according to the poison center. If eaten, it can cause vomiting, redness of the skin, drowsiness or restlessness and hallucinations. In rare cases, it can even lead to seizures.
Poinsettia’s are relatively safe, but eating a large amount could result in mild stomach upset. The sap can cause a skin rash and should be washed with soap and water.
A stomach ache may result iff large amounts of pyracantha berries are consumed.
Christmas trees is a holiday staple in many homes. The bark, if ingested, can cause nausea. The needles can be choking hazards and the tree sap may irritate the skin.
Additionally, there are special concerns during the winter season, including carbon monoxide poisoning and chemicals for the car. The center recommends installing carbon monoxide alarms outside every sleeping area of the home and checking the batteries of alarms already installed. The center also suggests locking antifreeze and windshield washer solution in a locked cabinet where children and pets will not have access.
If a case of poisoning is suspected, contact the Poison Helpline at 1 (800) 222-1222. If an individual is unconscious, dial 911 for immediate assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.