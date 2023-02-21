Texas families can lock in today’s cost of undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities by enrolling their children in the tax-advantaged Texas Tuition Promise Fund® before the close of the current general enrollment period on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
“It’s never too early to start planning for a child’s college education,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “The Texas Tuition Promise Fund has a range of payment options that gives Texans the flexibility they need to plan and provide future opportunities for their children, grandchildren and other loved ones. Families will find that when it comes to planning for their children’s future education, every little bit adds up and starting early can make a difference.”
The Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition program, allows participants to prepay undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees by purchasing tuition units for a four-year degree, two years of community college or just a few semesters. For additional flexibility and portability, the plan also can be used at Texas medical and dental institutions, Texas private colleges and universities, out-of-state colleges and universities, career schools and registered apprenticeship programs where tuition and schoolwide required fees are not locked in and the benefits and payouts would be based on the Transfer Value of the units.
While this general enrollment period ends Feb. 28, the enrollment period for children younger than one at 2022-23 prices is extended through July 31. The next general enrollment period begins on Sept. 1, with new contract prices based on Texas public college tuition and schoolwide required fee costs for the 2023-24 academic year.
Complete plan information — including residency and other requirements, current prices, enrollment forms and more — is available online at TuitionPromise.org, or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), option 5.
The program’s outreach team also offers free webinars that provide an overview of the plan and discuss the different tuition unit types and payment options, as well as information about Texas Match the Promise Foundation matching scholarship opportunities.
Visit the Texas Tuition Promise Fund website, texastuitionpromisefund.com, for information about how to register to attend upcoming webinars.
