Two women were shot at Lincoln Park earlier today.
Police responded at approximately 12:30 p.m. to M.B. Davis and discovered the two victims.
Texas Rangers are investigating the incident along with investigators with the Jacksonville Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (903) 586-2546.
This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
