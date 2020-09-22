KILGORE – For the first time in 35 years, the Texas Shakespeare Festival will be under new leadership. Meaghan Simpson has been named artistic director of East Texas' only professional theater, following the Aug. 31 retirement of founding artistic director Raymond Caldwell.
“It is truly the honor of my lifetime,” said Simpson, who was hired by Kilgore College, home to the festival. “There is no way that I can fill the shoes of festival founder Raymond Caldwell, but I look forward to the gifts and challenges this opportunity will bring my way.”
Simpson stepped into her new role this month after coming aboard in 2013 as TSF’s associate artistic director and associate casting director. She was initially hired to join the acting company in 2009 and has since served as an actor in more than 20 productions.
In recent years, Simpson has worked directly with Caldwell to learn firsthand everything that goes into season selection, planning, hiring and casting, as well as the execution of the summer season once the company arrives.
The college held a nationwide job search to fill the position, interviewing candidates from coast to coast. Aaccording to Dr. Brenda Kays, KC president, Simpson came out as the top candidate with her vision for the festival, her commitment to ensuring its longevity and her willingness to partner TSF with the KC Theatre Department as part of the college’s mission.
Simpson said she is excited about her new role and the opportunities it presents.
“I'm looking forward to being in a theater again,” she said. “I want to have a lively 2021 season with stellar artists. I want to bring our patrons back into the auditorium and produce beautifully crafted productions.”
She said her hope is to expand the festival beyond its present physical location.
“I'm looking forward to exploring ways to fold the Texas Shakespeare Festival into downtown Kilgore and other parts of the Kilgore College campus – we would love for our patrons to see more than just TSF when they drive down Highway 259,” she said.
For now, though, festival organizers are working hard to meet the challenges posed by a national pandemic announced in mid-March, an event that severely impacted lives of citizens who became more selective in venturing beyond their own homes.
“We are gravely concerned about the pandemic and its impact on the future of TSF and the American theatre at large,” Simpson said. "There are still so many unknowns, we are using our time right now to make Plan A, Plan B and Plan C.”
"In the immediate future, we feel it is the safest path to not gather audiences and so our fall and winter offerings will be radio plays,” she said.
In October, TSF will produce “The War of the Worlds Radio Play,” followed by a December presentation of “Radio Play Rep,” which features past holiday productions.
“In 2021, we will explore options of performing in a larger venue that allows for social distancing and we will get advice from other theatre companies around the country to see what has been successful for them,” she said. “Luckily, July of 2021 is still far enough in the future that we have time to plan, and we will do everything in our power to be able to produce live theatre if we can do so safely.”
Matthew Simpson, an 11-year company member whose position is supported by the TSF Foundation, will continue to serve as director of development and associate artistic director, overseeing grant writing and fundraising while remaining an integral part of the festival’s artistic decision-making and outreach programs.
Managing director John Dodd – in his 34th year with both the college and the festival – will remain in his role facilitating the festival’s daily operations, overseeing the budget and managing the company upon its arrival in Kilgore.
“I'm looking forward to this new chapter and the exciting programming our team is planning,” Dodd said. “After seven years of training alongside Raymond, there couldn't be anyone better than Meaghan to lead the festival forward into its fourth decade."
About Texas Shakespeare Festival:
Texas Shakespeare Festival aspires to provide high-quality, professional theatre productions of a caliber seldom found outside major cities. Kilgore College’s summer repertory company produces two Shakespeare plays, a non-Shakespearean classic, a musical, and a production for children.
The main stage productions are produced in rotating repertory Thursday through Sunday, with matinee and evening performances each day.
In addition, the Festival produces an array of educational offerings throughout the year, including a touring program that brings abridged productions of Shakespeare into middle schools and high schools throughout the state of Texas.
Learn more about Texas Shakespeare Festival at www.texasshakespeare.com. Follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram at @texasshakes.
