The Department of the Air Force announced Friday, Nov. 19, that six finalists were chosen for the location of the U.S. Space Command Headquarters. Port San Antonio, Texas, was included in the list of finalists along with Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; Offutt AFB, Nebraska; Patrick AFB, Florida, Peterson AFB, Colorado; and Redstone Army Airfield, Alabama.
Governor Greg Abbot reacted to the news by issuing the following statement:
“The Department of the Air Force will find no better location for the U.S. Space Command than Port San Antonio. Not only does the state of Texas have the resources, universities and human capital necessary to support the Space Command, but we are also enriched by our long-standing and celbrated tradition of military service and innovation in Texas. I strongly urge the Department of the Air Force to choose Port San Antonio as the home of the U.S. Space Command.”
Communities from 24 states were evaluated as potential headquarters locations, according to the U.S. Air Force. Virtual and on-site visits to the finalist locations for assessment as to which would best serve as host for U.S. Space Command Headquarters. The assessment will be based on factors related to mission, infrastructure capacity, community support and costs to the Department of Defense.
Port San Antonio is a 1,900-acre technology and innovation campus just southwest of downtown San Antonio, according to its website. With over 80 tenant customers, employing more than 14,000 people; together they generate over $5 billion in annual economic activity in the region. The site is home to a variety of global industries including aerospace, defense, global logistics, manufacturing, cybersecurity and education.
The selection of the preferred location for U.S. Space Command Headquarters is expected in early 202, according to the Department of the Air Force. Until a permanent location is chosen and facilities are ready to support the mission, Peterson AFB will remain the provisional location for U.S. Space Command Headquarters.
